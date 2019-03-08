Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has made an impassionate plea to SA President Cyril Ramaphosa to take charge of Zimbabwe's national dialogue process and bring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the negotiating table.Ramaphosa ignored calls for a meeting with Chamisa during his Harare visit, after the youthful opposition leader had said he would doorstep the South African president while he was in Zimbabwe.Mnangagwa said yesterday that his door remained open for dialogue with him — adding that Chamisa "had a democratic right" to shy away from talks, as he was currently doing."With regard to the issue of the dialogue, from the time of the inception of the current dispensation, we have talked about peace, love unity ... and we will continue to do so."However ... we cannot compel anybody to come to the table. People have their democratic right to walk away from progress, but those who ... are patriotic to their country will always come together and contribute their constructive idea," he said.Chamisa has been brawling with Mnangagwa ever since he lost last year's presidential elections whose outcome he alleged was manipulated in favour of the 76-year-old Zanu PF leader.