Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New five star hotel for Harare

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Property investment company Mashonaland Holdings Limited and Chinese tourism concern Touchroad International Holding Group have entered into a partnership which will see Harare getting its newest five star hotel.

The two companies signed  a Memorandum of Understanding as they aim to convert the 61 year-old Charter House building along Samora Machel into an 80-room hotel with the aim of accommodating mainly Chinese tourists who will visit the country under the auspices of Touchroad International.

Managing Director of Mashonaland Holdings Limited Gibson Mapfidza revealed that at least $15 million will be sunk as investment by the Chinese company in renovating the building into a hotel.

The building, which was acquired by Mashonaland Holdings from Anglo-American in 2003, will have a helicopter pad complete with boutiques and other business ventures upon its inception expected to be in December this year.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) facilitated the deal.

Touchroad International representative He Liehui said they were lured into the country by the huge potential in the local tourism market.

"We want to make the the 61 year-old building a beautiful young lady. Our target is to bring thousands of Chinese tourists to Zimbabwe and use this hotel. We want to the early bird in Zimbabwe tourism because we believe Zimbabwe has a bright future and we responded to your President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) call that Zimbabwe is open for business," he said.

Harare currently has a 2 371 room capacity and the coming of touchline will bring the number to  2451. ZTA chief operating officer Givemore Chidzidzi said the number still falls far short as compared to other regional cities such as Johannesburg of South Africa and Lusaka of Zambia.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

4 mins ago | 1 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

55 mins ago | 728 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway' new design to cost US$520 000

2 hrs ago | 803 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

2 hrs ago | 1277 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

3 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

3 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

3 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

4 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

5 hrs ago | 14572 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4759 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

7 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 5625 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Students besiege police station

8 hrs ago | 3161 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

9 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

10 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

10 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

10 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe 'losing fuel' to forex-rich neighbours

11 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

13 hrs ago | 6550 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

13 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

13 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

13 hrs ago | 520 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

13 hrs ago | 8555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days