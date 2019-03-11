Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe 'losing fuel' to forex-rich neighbours

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe could be losing millions of litres of fuel to neighbouring countries under its bonded warehouse scheme because the government is failing to mobilise foreign currency to pay for the commodity on time.

Business Times can report that fuel being stored at the Msasa storage facility is being bought by regional countries, which have huge forex reserves and lines of credit.

Energy Minister Joram Gumbo confirmed that the recurrence of fuel shortages and queues in Zimbabwe is because neighbouring countries are buying fuel from Msasa.

According to him: "The fuel is being imported from the Middle East countries and deposited at the Msasa fuel storage facilities, and meant for industrial use. But before we are able to access the fuel, some neighbouring countries will move in and buy it in huge volumes as our companies are struggling to raise the forex to buy the commodity."

Gumbo went on: "In the past months, trucks from Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been coming to the country and buying our fuel in bulk, leaving the country with not enough fuel."

The minister said fuel companies in the Middle East now want to be paid upfront and Zimbabwe has been failing to raise the money due to problems in accessing letters of credit and the lack of forex by local oil companies.

"The letters of credit are taking time to be processed by our banks, creating gaps in the supply and distribution of fuel, and resulting in foreign countries coming in with money to purchase the product," Gumbo said.

He disclosed that in January, the government paid US$91.9m for 150 million litres, and in February the government paid US$80.6m for 135 million litres. But only 104 million litres were delivered for both months, leaving a gap which caused the shortages.

"The Letters of Credit go to three different banks and the third bank then advises the supplier that the fuel has been paid for and that it should be released by the National Oil and Infrastructure Company from Msasa, where the fuel will be bonded," Gumbo explained.

"Foreign countries are capitalising on the forex challenges in Zimbabwe, and when I announce that there is fuel in the country, it will be based on the facts that it will be bonded in Msasa waiting to be released into our market."

The acute foreign currency shortages have scuttled the extension of tenure of two fuel supply facilities with Trafigura Beheer and Independent Petroleum Group (IPG).

Last year, Trafigura and IPG sealed a deal to extend payment periods for fuel supplies to Zimbabwe from 30 days to 180 days, but Gumbo says the new arrangement could not take off due to foreign currency shortages.

"We have negotiated with Trafigura and IPG, those facilities are still standing [but] we have had a problem of foreign currency shortages," Gumbo explained. "When the [credit] facilities were running, the demand also shot up and it would not match. The facilities are still on, they have not been revoked. IPG and Trafigura continue to supply us," Gumbo said, adding that the two companies supply about 32 million litres of fuel per week.

Other companies such as Engen, Total, Praise Petroleum, and Strauss Logistics are supplying about 13 million litres per week.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

11 mins ago | 13 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

1 hr ago | 875 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway' new design to cost US$520 000

2 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

3 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

3 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

3 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

4 hrs ago | 2203 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

5 hrs ago | 14894 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4807 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

8 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 5634 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Students besiege police station

8 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

9 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

10 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

10 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

10 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

New five star hotel for Harare

11 hrs ago | 4462 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

13 hrs ago | 6560 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

13 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

13 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

13 hrs ago | 8576 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days