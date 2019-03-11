Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said that he discovered a plastic container with a strange-looking liquid when he checked for his mail at Parliament in a suspected case of juju.

The MDC is set to hold an elective Congress between May 24 and 26 this year. There is already jockeying for positions even though nominations have not yet been done.

Mwonzora is expected to contest for the presidency, currently occupied by Nelson Chamisa.

In an interview with Newsday, Mwonzora said: "I went to Parliament and I then decided to check my mail at the pigeon hole and there were two police officers in that room.

"As I approached my pigeon hole, I discovered that there was a plastic bottle with a strange-looking liquid and it was half full. I asked the police officers about it and they didn't know who had put it there.

"I then alerted the Parliament security, but I don't know what they did with it. I didn't touch it.

"… Whoever put it there either intended to threaten me with these superstitions, but it is strange that some people will find time to put that into my pigeon hole. I don't know what the liquid is."

MDC co-vice president and senator Elias Mudzuri, when asked, said he was not aware of the incident but if it did happen, should be condemned.

He said: "I haven't heard anything concerning that, but if he saw something suspicious, I hope he will get assistance to remove that. I hope there is no witch-hunting at Parliament. As parliamentarians, we are honourable members and we must not start looking for witchcraft. It is not proper, why should it happen.

"If it happened, then it is unfortunate that we are stooping so low and we are fighting over useless things. We must be honourable members and that requires certain behaviour.

"This incident is unfortunate and if someone is doing that, they are not serious. We will end up concentrating on suspicion and unknown fears. If there are people doing that, they must stop it. It is not good."

Source - ZOOMZimbabwe

