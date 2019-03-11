Students besiege police station

News / National

by Staff reporter

Students at Monte Casino Girls in Macheke today besieged Macheke Police Station in protest over yet to be disclosed grievances.The students are said to have walked a distance of over 6km to Macheke and camped at the police station.When ZBC News arrived at Mucheke police station, the students were being addressed by Ministry of Education officials in the presence of the ZRP before they boarded transport back to school.More details to follow.....