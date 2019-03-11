News / National
WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths
8 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday addressed a Youth Indaba during a dialogue with about 200 youths in Harare.
Amongst other things, the President said consortiums of young people are to be given preferential treatment in supplying goods and services under tender so long they show knowledge of what they are doing and have the capacity.
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News