Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Politiburo member and Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has fired shots against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over his continued arrest.

On Thursday the State Media revealed that Kasukuwere's properties might be attached by the Deputy Sheriff if he continues to abscond court.

Said Kasukuwere, "Whilst silence is golden, there comes a time when your enemies think you are enjoying it. Abuse of authority and power has limits.God Bless Zimbabwe. I said it will be rough, but it's gonna be rougher but thereafter we will have a Zimbabwe we all want. This monopoly and idiocy shall be challenged. With or without, 2023 is coming.Tatamba zvakwana!"

On Thursday the state formally filed an application to have the property of Kasukuwere forfeited to the State, arguing that he was now a fugitive from justice after being issued with a warrant of arrest on January 17 this year.

Kasukuwere is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly illegally allocated State land to former First Lady Grace Mugabe's sister Shuvai Gumbochuma.

He went to South Africa just after his application for review of his application for exception at the High Court had been dismissed.

Exiled Businessman Mutumwa Mawere said to Kasukuwere, "Welcome to the land of the victims. Order and structure can deliver a better promise. Yet the Zimbabwe we want is attainable and can be never be captured. What time is it? It is time to be provoked, ignited and inspired to change perspectives."


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days