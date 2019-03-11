PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC President on Friday arrived at the Rotten Row court to throw his weight behind MDC Vice President Morgan Komichi who is accused of violating the Electoral Act by declaring that the results of the 2018 Presidential elections were fake.In a statement, MDC said, "Komichi is appearing for judgment on trumped-up charges. He is being persecuted for declaring ZEC results were fake despite the fact that the results he questioned were officially altered 3 times."Komichi's judgment comes barely a few weeks after MDC Deputy National Chairperson Tendai Biti was found guilty of contravening the electoral act and fined RTGS$ 700