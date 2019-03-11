Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow leave for an official State visit to Abu Dhabi, the United Emirates the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has revealed.The trip comes barely a month after Mnangagwa hired a luxury plane –manufactured five years ago at a cost of £230 million and costs $74 000 per hour to visit Euroasia countries.Mnangagwa's trips covered Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan where he hoped to unlock economic value as the countries were more economically stable than Zimbabwe.