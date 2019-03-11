Women fight for hubby's attention

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman has dragged her husband's girlfriend to court accusing her of disturbing her peace.Bridget Jokona approached the Harare Magistrates' Civil Court yesterday seeking a protection order against Tariro Safari.It, however, emerged in court that the two were always at each other's throat over their husband, Tapiwa Chikanda's attention, as they went to the extent of exchanging words before the presiding magistrate.They both argued that the man at the centre of controversy was not giving them the attention they each expected.Bridget is the first wife and has two children with the husband in question while Tariro has one child."Since Tariro got into my husband's life, he now ignores me and he is not giving me attention at all, he comes home late," said Bridget.Bridget argued that Tariro was depriving her of her conjugal rights.