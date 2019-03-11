Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Army put on standby

by Mandla Ndlovu
Government has announced that through the Civil Protection Unit it has triggered its disaster management systems which involves armed forces, Airforce, ZRP sub acqua units, partners such International Organization of Migration(IOM), Red Cross, Save Children etc as part of its Action Plan concerning Cyclone IDAI.

The Ministry of Information on Thursday announced that Cyclone IDAI is expected to hit the country on 17 March.          

Said the Ministry , "At current rate, Cyclone IDAI is projected to reach Zimbabwe on Sunday 17 March, causing significant rainfall in Masvingo, Mash East, mash Central & Manicaland. This will increase risk of damage to homes and infrastructure. Residents of these areas are urged to be vigilant."

TheMeteorological Services Department (MSD) said cloudy conditions were expected countrywide with intermittent moderate rainfall over Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Central provinces. Rainfall of 50 mm is expected within the next 24 hours in some areas, accompanied by strong winds.

The peak of the rainfall is expected on Saturday according to the Met Department.

The MSD said Tropical Cyclone Idai is expected to take a north-westerly direction moving further inland and reaching some parts of the country.
                                                                                                                                                                                   



Source - Byo24News

