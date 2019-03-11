Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus impounded over smuggling

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bus impounded over smuggling The Trip Trans bus laden with suspected smuggled soft drinks right up to the entrance (circled) was impounded by police in Mutare city centre on Wednesday night while on its way from Mozambique. Inset: The soft drinks taking up much of the space inside the bus. - Picture by Tinai Nyadzayo.
A web of corrupt officials involving Zimra, Immigration and security personnel at Forbes Border Post in Mutare is under investigation after a bus carrying more than 400 packs smuggled Coca Cola drinks was impounded near Mutare city centre on Wednesday night when it had smoothly crossed into the country from Mozambique.

The Harare-bound Trip Trans bus was traveling from Beira, Mozambique when it was intercepted by police in Mutare on Wednesday night.

Manicaland police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed that investigations into the matter were in progress.

"We have not yet gathered all information relating to this matter but what I can tell you is that police received information from an informer that the bus was carrying goods that were not allowed to be imported into the country under Section 47 of the Custom and Excise Act had gained smooth passage into the country.

"The bus was stopped on its way into the central business district and the goods were found in the bus. It is clear that the goods were illegally allowed into the country hence investigations into the matter are in progress," said Ass Insp Chananda.

Stranded passengers, most of whom are cross border traders, spent the night in the bus under police custody.

Trip Trans Mutare garage manager Mr Tendai Mponda said he thinks that their bus was impounded because of some Zimra officials who wanted to expose their workmates whom they felt had benefited in some shady deals with owners of the soft drinks.

"Surely, how can we have a bus crossing the border with all its luggage and passengers only to be arrested in town? The bus did not use an undesignated entry point into the country. It passed through the border where there are numerous Zimra, Immigration and security officials.

"This is a clear indication that there is a lot of corruption going on there. It must be a syndicate of corrupt officials that is allowing smooth passage of smuggled goods.

"As a bus company, we feel hard done by the treatment that we got given that our core business is transporting people and goods only. We feel that it is a case of corrupt officials who did not share the loot equally and those who were bitter decided to spill the beans," said Mr Mponda.

Passengers who spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said they were made to pay different amounts of money by Zimra and security officials but somehow could not be released.

"We are very bitter with the way Zimra and security officials have been treating us here. We have been made to pay different amounts of money and each time they took money they came back saying it is not enough. The sad thing is that some of the passengers here have nothing to do with the soft drinks but have also been barred from leaving since they are saying investigations are still in progress," said one passenger in an interview near Green Market where the bus was parked yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Zimra Mutare regional manager Mr Innocent Chikuni referred all questions to their corporate affairs department in Harare.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from their corporate affairs department were fruitless at the time of going to print.

Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

7 mins ago | 1084 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

30 mins ago | 71 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

46 mins ago | 99 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

2 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

3 hrs ago | 1734 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

3 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

3 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

3 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

4 hrs ago | 2414 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

5 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

6 hrs ago | 15868 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 5007 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

8 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 5664 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Students besiege police station

9 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

9 hrs ago | 3167 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

11 hrs ago | 3530 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

11 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

11 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Zimbabwe 'losing fuel' to forex-rich neighbours

11 hrs ago | 3187 Views

New five star hotel for Harare

11 hrs ago | 4566 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

14 hrs ago | 6599 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

14 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

14 hrs ago | 840 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

14 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

14 hrs ago | 526 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

14 hrs ago | 1191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days