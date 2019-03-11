Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

News / National

LACK of sex can get a hungry Makorokoza man angry.That's the case with Benjamini Chipapata (26) who struck a sex worker with a machete, killing her in the process because she charged him a fee he could not afford.A source that was at a nightclub in Shurugwi when the incident occurred said Chipapata was in a fit of rage."They (with alleged prostitute) headed behind the night club where things did not go according to plan because Chipapata didn't have enough on him, as a result he promised to pay the following day. His request was turned down."He ran out and returned wielding a machete. He struck her once on the shoulder and twice on the legs. She collapsed and bled profusely," the source said.A male patron tried to apprehend him but the accused overpowered him. He attacked him on the head with a machete and he sustained deep cuts on the head. After that Chipapata fled from the scene but was later arrested.Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident and the woman was identified as Judith Ruzive (40) by the police. She died on her way to Shurugwi Hospital."I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where Benjamini Chipapata (26) who is believed to be an illegal gold miner popularly known as makorokoza attacked Judith Ruzive (40) with a machete and she died while she was being ferried to Shurugwi Hospital. Another person who was also involved in the fight was rushed to the same hospital," said Inspector Goko.