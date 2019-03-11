Morgan Komichi found guilty

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwean magistrate has convicted MDC Vice President and Midlands Senator Morgan Komichi for contravening section 186 of the Electoral Act and fined him $200.Komichi was arrested in August 2018 for allegedly interrupting ZEC proceedings and announcing his rejection of official results.MDC President Nelson Chamisa and his Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora were part of the delegation that was present in the gallery to offer moral support to Komichi.This is a developing story…