Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway' new design to cost US$520 000

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway dualisation project has been pushed back by a further three months over new designs. This comes as government scouts for a new road designer after Austrian firm Geiger, which initially crafted a detailed design, lost the US$1,2 billion tender last year, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.

In a meeting held between government and local contractors who have since been roped in to replace Chinese firm Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group Limited Afecc, the two parties agreed that construction work along the highway would only begin after a new road design is crafted.

Before the government cancelled Geiger's contract last year, the Austrian firm had already completed its road designs.
New road designs are expected to take three months upon which construction will commence, Zimbabwe Building Contractors' Association (ZBCA) vice-president Gerald Chipumha says.

"We had a meeting last week. Government wants to kick-start the project soon but since Geiger lost the tender, there has to be a new design. So the process will take three months," said Chipumha.

Chipumha said the new road design would cost US$520 000 of the total project cost estimated at US$400 million.

Although rehabilitation had already begun along smaller portions of Beatrice and Chivhu, dualisation is still pending.

"Due to political pressure, government has since begun on the 20-kilometre stretch from Beatrice and another 10 kilometres in Chivhu," said Chipumha.

Government will award nine local construction firms 50-kilometre portions of the highway.

Last year, Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza said the government would float a US$250 million bond guaranteed by ZB Bank to fund the project, while negotiating with a new partner.

However, government is yet to float the bond, five months on in a move that is likely to further delay the dualisation project.
Matiza last month admitted that government was working on a shoe-string budget of US$150 million with only US$40 million having been disbursed for the rehabilitation of sections between Chivhu and Beatrice.

Matiza said the door was still open for foreign companies.

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) was expected to float infrastructure bonds to mobilise funds for upgrading the highway after government terminated a contract that had been awarded to Chinese contractor Afecc. But the process has stalled under unclear circumstances with sources saying government was avoiding debt.

Last year, Afecc's financiers expressed concern with the build, operate and transfer arrangement (BOT), which they deemed unfeasible. Government, on its part, failed to convince the company on how it would realise the full benefits of the investment.

Afecc had only committed to do the 133km stretch from Harare to Chivhu under the BOT plan, resulting in government looking for funds to start the project, while negotiations continue.

According to the 2019 Ministry of Finance Infrastructure Investment Plan, US$300 million will be disbursed to the project, comprising of US$50 million in fiscal resources and US$250 million proceeds raised through a Zinara infrastructure bond.

The ministry said the position was taken after government failed to upgrade the road network through the public-private partnership (PPPs) agreement due to funding and contractual disagreements with foreign companies.

The roadworks consist of phased dualisation, rehabilitation, and widening of the existing road from the current seven metres to the Southern Africa Transport and Communications Commission standard width of 12,5 metres.

Government hopes dualisation will help address ease traffic congestion around major cities and towns along the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

Dualisation of at least 10km towards major cities will be undertaken by local contractors, with Matiza saying government would prioritise local contractors while negotiating another deal with Afecc.

To augment the bond, the Japanese government will disburse US$6,3 million to upgrade the Makuti-Hellsgate section of the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The Harare-Beitbridge highway is part of the North-South Corridor linking the south-eastern port of Durban in South Africa to other Sadc and Comesa member states to the north, facilitating trade with the region and Africa. The increase in traffic volumes, coupled with the poor state of the road, has resulted in congestion, increased accidents and loss of lives and property.

Source - the idnependent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

11 mins ago | 13 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

1 hr ago | 868 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

2 hrs ago | 1360 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

3 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

3 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

3 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

4 hrs ago | 2199 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

4 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

5 hrs ago | 14869 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4800 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

7 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 5634 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Students besiege police station

8 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

9 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

10 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

10 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

10 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe 'losing fuel' to forex-rich neighbours

11 hrs ago | 3150 Views

New five star hotel for Harare

11 hrs ago | 4460 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

13 hrs ago | 6559 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

13 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

13 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

13 hrs ago | 521 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

13 hrs ago | 8573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days