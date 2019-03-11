Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A Beitbridge woman (35) who was based in Johannesburg, South Africa, was shot seven times at her house in Cosmos City in a horrific murder which was witnessed by her son (10).

The incident, which has left the Beitbridge community shocked, occurred on Wednesday night.  The motive behind the shooting including the suspect behind it is not known.

South African police spokesperson for Honeydew, Captain Balan Muthan confirmed the murder, saying the woman, identified as Ms Excite Mudau, was declared dead at the scene. He said they have since opened a murder inquest.  

"The woman from Zimbabwe was shot in the lower part of the body and she died on the spot. She was sleeping with her son when the suspect stormed into her house and shot her and the boy then rushed outside and notified neighbours who then alerted police," he said.

"Our detectives are investigating the murder and no arrests have been made so far." The body was taken to Hillbrow government mortuary for postmortem.

Relatives who spoke to The Chronicle said they were waiting for police investigations pending repatriation of the body. A family member who preferred to remain anonymous said they suspected Ms Mudau was shot dead by a lover.

"Although the details are scant we suspect the murder could be a crime of passion. We understand the person who shot her is a male with whom she had an altercation earlier. We are, however, waiting for a full update from the police," said the family member.

The deceased's friend Ms Rendani Ngulube Mukwevho, who is also based in Johannesburg, said on the fateful day a male visited Ms Mudau's house at night before an altercation ensued between the two.

"On that particular night my friend was at home with her 10-year-old son when a certain man came and knocked on the door. They then went outside during which they had an altercation. When the deceased went back to her house, the suspect followed her to the bedroom where he shot her seven times on the lower part of the body and she died instantly," she said.

Cases of Zimbabweans being murdered in the neighbouring country have of late been on the rise.

In August 2017, a Zimbabwean pastor, Reverend Proud Kanyungwe (32) and his wife Belinda Tarisai Mukucha (28) were shot and killed by two armed robbers at their rented home in Scottsville Extension in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal province while their two daughters, one of them aged three years, watched helplessly.

The armed robbers went away with two cellphones and a laptop.  

The incident came barely a month after a Bulawayo woman was shot 13 times by unknown suspects while on her way to catch a taxi in Pretoria's Soshanguve area. Sikhethiwe Moyo (30) died on the spot. The suspects took out a cellphone SIM card from her phone and fled. The phone was found next to her body.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chombo trial deferred

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

9 hrs ago | 2504 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

10 hrs ago | 2215 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

11 hrs ago | 4800 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

12 hrs ago | 3823 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

12 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

12 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

12 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

12 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

12 hrs ago | 558 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

12 hrs ago | 539 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

12 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

12 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

12 hrs ago | 781 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

12 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

12 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

13 hrs ago | 874 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

13 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

13 hrs ago | 6411 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

13 hrs ago | 3172 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

14 hrs ago | 4625 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

15 hrs ago | 19794 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 5719 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

17 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 5938 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Students besiege police station

18 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

18 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

20 hrs ago | 3644 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

20 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

20 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

20 hrs ago | 1272 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days