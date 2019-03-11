Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Tropical Cyclone Idai, which made landfall in Mozambique Thursday evening, has damaged property and crops in Manicaland Province, with more devastating effects feared when it intensifies and spreads to other parts of Zimbabwe between yesterday evening and today.

Manicaland chief meteorological officer Mr Lucas Murambi said what the province experienced yesterday were the peripheral effects of the cyclone, before it hits the province with more intense rains.  

In Mutare, vendors at Sakubva Musika escaped death by a whisker after a section of the roof at the popular market was blown off by strong winds, accompanied by rains.

The cyclone also blew off roofs to four houses in Chipinge district. Farmers in Manicaland recorded massive losses as most of the crops that had survived the dry spell were destroyed by the tropical cyclone.

The province has been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds since Thursday, as a result of the cyclone.  Most of the damage has so far been recorded in Mutasa, Chipinge, Mutare and Chimanimani districts.

Some schools in Manicaland were yesterday forced to cancel lessons mid-morning to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers.

Heavy rains totalling more than 150 millimetres were recorded yesterday in some areas, mainly in Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, southern areas of Midlands and Mashonaland East provinces.

The cyclone had by late afternoon yesterday killed 122 people in Mozambique and Malawi and caused severe flooding in Madagascar which affected hundreds of thousands of people.  

"The cyclone is taking a north-west direction and is expected to hit the northern parts of Mutare in areas like Mutasa and Nyanga, before moving towards Mutoko," said Mr Murambi.

"Although we expect the strength of the cyclone to diminish as it moves towards Zimbabwe, due to the mountainous terrain, we still expect more rains."

The Meteorological Services Department yesterday said in a statement that the cyclone was expected to weaken over the Eastern Highlands and downgrade into a low pressure centre when it reaches the southern parts of Mutoko today.

Yesterday, the MSD recorded rainfall in Manicaland, with Chisengu recording 153mm, Chipinge 56mm, Mukandi 16mm, Mutare 10mm, Wedza 8mm and Rusape 8mm.  

"Cloudy conditions progressively covered much of the country, with strong winds, rain and drizzle trailing closely behind the clouds edge," said the MSD.

"As Tropical Cyclone Idai continues to track further inland (West-North-West along the periphery of the subtropical ridge) it is expected to weaken rapidly due to increasing frictional effects and dry air entrainment, and is expected to gradually disappear by 36 hour forecast.  

"However, more rainfall activity both in amount and intensity is forecast to stretch further and reach places in Mashonaland Central, Harare Metropolitan and Midlands provinces."

The MSD said it will continue to closely monitor the system for signs of regeneration.  The Department of Civil Protection yesterday held an urgent civil protection committee meeting with all the relevant stakeholders and came up with a prioritised plan.

"We are activating sub-national structures and held an urgent meeting with stakeholders who include officials from fire engine, Airforce of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe National Army, police sub aqua and development partners, including Red Cross, Save the Children, World Vision and International Organisation for Migration that are in the shelter cluster," said the department's director, Mr Nathan Nkomo.

"We have come up with a prioritised action plan from now until the critical period tomorrow (Sunday). We are also assisting with logistical arrangements and have transferred petty cash to Manicaland, north eastern parts of Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, excluding Bindura."  

Mr Nkomo said Gokwe will also be affected by the cyclone as it was along the Zambezi Valley. He urged communities to be on the lookout for flooding or rising water levels and quickly move to safe places when necessary to do so.

All open pits near homes, schools and along children's pathways must be filled up or closed, children must be supervised and never play near pools, rivers and streams and communities need to be on the lookout for fallen or dangling electrical power lines and report such to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company or to the nearest police station.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

47 secs ago | 2 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

1 min ago | 2 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Chombo trial deferred

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

9 hrs ago | 2510 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

10 hrs ago | 2234 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

10 hrs ago | 811 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

11 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

12 hrs ago | 3837 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

12 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

12 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

12 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

12 hrs ago | 559 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

12 hrs ago | 551 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

12 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

12 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

12 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

13 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

13 hrs ago | 875 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

13 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

13 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

13 hrs ago | 6424 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

13 hrs ago | 3177 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

14 hrs ago | 4629 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

15 hrs ago | 19802 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 5720 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

17 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 5938 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Students besiege police station

18 hrs ago | 3282 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

18 hrs ago | 3433 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

20 hrs ago | 3644 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days