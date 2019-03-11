Latest News Editor's Choice


Driver dies as vehicle overturns

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago
A ZIMBABWE Super Seeds Company employee died while a female passenger he was travelling with sustained serious injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned after a tyre burst.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the incident occurred near Filabusi at the 175 kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on Wednesday at around 12PM.

"We are investigating a case of a road traffic accident which occurred at the 175 kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road where one person died and the other was severely injured.

"The now deceased Lloyd Mateya of Masvingo area was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle coming from Masvingo going to Mbalabala with one passenger on board on Wednesday at around 12 noon.

"When he reached the 175 kilometre peg, the left rear tyre burst and Mateya lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and rolled once. Mateya was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot and his passenger was taken to Filabusi District Hospital for treatment. The matter was reported to officers at Filabusi Police Station and they attended the scene," he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged motorists to ensure that they put on their seats belts at all times and to also urge their passengers to put on theirs to minimise the extent of injuries in case of accidents. He urged motorists to adhere to road regulations and to desist from speeding. "In this particular incident it's possible that the driver wasn't wearing his seat belt which caused him to be thrown out of the vehicle. A seat belt can save a life or reduce the extent of injuries.

"Motorists should also travel at a safe speed so that when an accident seems imminent or anything happens they can react on time," Chief Insp Ndebele said.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days