MDC finalise district restructuring ahead of May congress

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition MDC will tomorrow wrap up the restructuring of its branches, as well as reducing the party's administrative provinces from 12 to 10 in line with the country's local government structures.The party's organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, said the party would move on to restructure its wards next week after completing the configuration of its branches tomorrow."We are finalising the restructuring of our branches on Sunday (tomorrow) and after that we move on to wards, districts and finally provinces," Chibaya said."Everything is moving on well and I am sure we will complete all the processes ahead of the main congress to be held in May. At the moment, there are no glitches. In our process, we encourage consensus between nominated parties and proceed to elections if there is no agreement."Party leader Nelson Chamisa last month slated the congress for May 24-26 amid pressure from some party members, who were challenging his legitimacy, alleging that he had gone beyond the mandated one year period as leader without going to congress.Chamisa took over the reins of the party last year after the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14 last year. He contested the July 30 elections, where he lost narrowly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The youthful leader is likely to be challenged by party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.Chibaya said the party was also moving to amalgamate Midlands North and South as well as Chitungwiza and Harare, so that it aligns the party's 12 administrative provinces to the country's 10 Local Government structures as provided for in the party's 2014 constitution."Today (yesterday), I am holding joint meetings between Midlands North and South to join them into one administrative province. Work is also in progress to join Harare and Chitungwiza. All is on course and we are not stopping at anything. Next weekend, there will be a provincial assembly in Masvingo that will be attended by the president," he said.