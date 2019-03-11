Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC finalise district restructuring ahead of May congress

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE opposition MDC will tomorrow wrap up the restructuring of its branches, as well as reducing the party's administrative provinces from 12 to 10 in line with the country's local government structures.

The party's organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, said the party would move on to restructure its wards next week after completing the configuration of its branches tomorrow.

"We are finalising the restructuring of our branches on Sunday (tomorrow) and after that we move on to wards, districts and finally provinces," Chibaya said.

"Everything is moving on well and I am sure we will complete all the processes ahead of the main congress to be held in May. At the moment, there are no glitches. In our process, we encourage consensus between nominated parties and proceed to elections if there is no agreement."

Party leader Nelson Chamisa last month slated the congress for May 24-26 amid pressure from some party members, who were challenging his legitimacy, alleging that he had gone beyond the mandated one year period as leader without going to congress.

Chamisa took over the reins of the party last year after the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14 last year. He contested the July 30 elections, where he lost narrowly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The youthful leader is likely to be challenged by party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

Chibaya said the party was also moving to amalgamate Midlands North and South as well as Chitungwiza and Harare, so that it aligns the party's 12 administrative provinces to the country's 10 Local Government structures as provided for in the party's 2014 constitution.

"Today (yesterday), I am holding joint meetings between Midlands North and South to join them into one administrative province. Work is also in progress to join Harare and Chitungwiza. All is on course and we are not stopping at anything. Next weekend, there will be a provincial assembly in Masvingo that will be attended by the president," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

13 secs ago | 0 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

49 secs ago | 1 Views

Make them fight a losing battle

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Gweru, MSU partner in solar street lights project

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

7 mins ago | 23 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Chombo trial deferred

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

14 mins ago | 41 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

9 hrs ago | 2526 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

10 hrs ago | 2260 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

10 hrs ago | 820 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

11 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

12 hrs ago | 3871 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

12 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

12 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

12 hrs ago | 562 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

12 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

12 hrs ago | 786 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

13 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

13 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

13 hrs ago | 878 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

13 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

13 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

13 hrs ago | 6447 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

14 hrs ago | 3180 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

14 hrs ago | 4645 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

15 hrs ago | 19834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days