Death sentence for double murderer

by Staff reporter
AN Inyathi man who struck his wife and sister with a hammer before fatally stabbing them with a spear, following a rumour of infidelity has been sentenced to death for the double murder.

Amos Nkala (45) of Balanda Village 7, Siganda in Inyathi, summoned his estranged wife, Simangele Tshuma (41) and sister Nongazi Nkala (39) to explain allegations that a neighbour was securing boyfriends for his wife, before bludgeoning them with a hammer.

He then stabbed the unconscious women several times with a spear.

He was convicted of murder with actual intent and sentenced to death for each count by a Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva, while sitting at the Hwange Circuit Court.

Passing his judgment, Justice Takuva described Nkala as a merciless man.

"You committed two heinous crimes in a horrific manner. Your level of cruelty is shocking as you acted with untold brutality. You used excessive force on two defenceless women and when you finished them off, you did not show mercy. They must have suffered excruciating pain and died very painful deaths, a sign that you have no regard for human life," Justice Takuva said.

Nkala, through his pro deo lawyer, Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Associates, claimed that he acted out of provocation after his wife alleged he had sexual relations with his mother.

Memory Munsaka appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

