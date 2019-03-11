BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Reports from St Charles Lwanga Seminary Secondary in Chimanimani have confirmed that 4 students were trapped after a rock collapsed a dormitory. 1 was successfully rescued, 2 bodies were retrieved, and one is still missing. Several were injured.Airforce Helicopters have been dispatched to aid the rescue mission at the school and surrounding areas but they are experiencing problems accessing the area due to the harsh weather. The network has also jammed as a result of this.The Catholic church has expressed sadness over the incident and encouraged its members to pray for the injured.