Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Reports from St Charles Lwanga Seminary Secondary in Chimanimani have confirmed that 4 students were trapped after a rock collapsed a dormitory. 1 was successfully rescued, 2 bodies were retrieved, and one is still missing. Several were injured.

Airforce Helicopters have been dispatched to aid the rescue mission at the school and surrounding areas but they are experiencing problems accessing the area due to the harsh weather. The network has also jammed as a result of this.

The Catholic church has expressed sadness over the incident and encouraged its members to pray for the injured.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

52 secs ago | 1 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

9 mins ago | 10 Views

ZACC takes anti-sanctions campaign to British Embassy

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

3 hrs ago | 2648 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

4 hrs ago | 3546 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

5 hrs ago | 5579 Views

Of old folktales ...

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 5902 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

8 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Warriors seek fans support

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

8 hrs ago | 858 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

8 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

8 hrs ago | 672 Views

MDC finalise district restructuring ahead of May congress

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Make them fight a losing battle

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

8 hrs ago | 839 Views

Gweru, MSU partner in solar street lights project

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

8 hrs ago | 516 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

8 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Chombo trial deferred

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

18 hrs ago | 2885 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

18 hrs ago | 2847 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

18 hrs ago | 981 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

19 hrs ago | 6123 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

20 hrs ago | 4808 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

20 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

20 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

20 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

20 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

20 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

21 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

21 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days