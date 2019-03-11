Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
Government has announced that the number of deaths due to Cyclone Idai is confirmed at 24 mainly from Chimanimani East.

The Government through the Civil Protection Unit has informed citizens that it has triggered its disaster management systems which involves armed forces, Airforce, ZRP sub acqua units, partners such International Organization of Migration(IOM), Red Cross, Save Children etc as part of its Action Plan.

"We mobilised all our systems including police, army, airforce, Sub-Aqua, the CPU, Fire Brigade both public and private ambulance services. The Ministry of Local Government embarked on information giving in the areas that were likely going to be affected." The Ministry of information has said.

In Himalaya Ward 22 Mutare District 15 houses have been destroyed and families homeless. In Dangamvura 2 houses have had roofs blown away by strong winds. One in Ward 7 and the other in Ward 15.

Commenting on the incidents former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara said, " Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc in Chimanimani - what a catastrophic disaster. Bridges ruined or swept away, fields devasted, residences destroyed, power and communication outage and schools/hospitals are in dire straits. Lives have been lost. All hands on deck as we combat this natural calamity."



