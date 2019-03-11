Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZACC takes anti-sanctions campaign to British Embassy

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago
The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC) has engaged British Embassy officials on the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

The anti-sanction campaign team approached the British Embassy this Friday and its message was clear, the sanctions are causing untold suffering to the ordinary Zimbabweans and they should be removed.

Briefing the media soon after a closed door meeting with Mr John Culley who is the Political Counsellor at the British Embassy Harare, ZACC Head of Media, Dr Davison Gomo said the engagement for the removal sanctions has commenced.

"These sanctions are not targeted to individuals as they say, everyone is affected and therefore concerned about them. They have caused suffering to the ordinary people of Zimbabwe," he said.

ZACC patron, Mr Jimayi Muduvuri said the new dispensation has made efforts in making sure that Zimbabweans enjoy freedom by allowing democracy and we are now fighting for urgent removal of sanctions.

"When we met Mr Culley, he told us that the sanctions are targeted to certain individuals but we disagreed and told him that we surprised by the extension of these sanctions by another year, considering political and economic reforms being undertaken by the new dispensation," he said.

Two weeks ago, ZACC in collaboration with youth and civil society organisations filed a petition to the American Embassy for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Source - zbc

