News / National
Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi
23 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, on a business trip, this morning.
The visit is part of the reengagement and engagement drive and is set to deepen ties between the two nations.
Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President.
The visit is part of the reengagement and engagement drive and is set to deepen ties between the two nations.
Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President.
Source - zbc