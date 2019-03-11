Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that he will not be arm-twisted to the negotiating table by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, saying the national dialogue will continue without him and will work with those interested in building the country.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a rally in Mwenezi last Saturday, President Mnangagwa expressed displeasure that Chamisa snubbed his recent call to all parties to come to State House and discuss issues that he said were aimed at narrowing political differences.

He accused Chamisa as an attention seeker, saying people will soon see him for what he was.

"I called for a meeting with all leaders of the political parties in the country so that we could discuss the future of our country because the election period is now behind us.

"I wanted us to come together and work for the betterment of our country giving them an opportunity to tell us where we make mistakes so we can make amends. Chamisa then said if we meet as leaders who will be chairing the meeting because we are all on the same level.

"I told him there is no problem, you are a president of your own party and I am President of my party so let us find a religious person to mediate but we later discovered that the man of God was a political activist and we dropped him," said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said that they later roped in the chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), Retired Justice Sello Nare.

"Other political party leaders came but Chamisa refused to come showing his true colours. He is a lost person and does not want to work with others. He cannot ask for special treatment because he lost the election just like others.

"We always tell them to come join others but he is adamant and wants to be left outside. We want people to work together peacefully and build our country because we are Zimbabweans. We will continue dialogue with other political parties.

"We will let Chamisa criticise us from outside but when he makes sense we will take that advice and implement it," said Mnangagwa.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

1 min ago | 1 Views

ZACC takes anti-sanctions campaign to British Embassy

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

3 hrs ago | 2480 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

4 hrs ago | 2572 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

4 hrs ago | 3451 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

4 hrs ago | 5433 Views

Of old folktales ...

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

5 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 5846 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

8 hrs ago | 4762 Views

Warriors seek fans support

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

8 hrs ago | 856 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

8 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

8 hrs ago | 655 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

MDC finalise district restructuring ahead of May congress

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

Make them fight a losing battle

8 hrs ago | 338 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

8 hrs ago | 830 Views

Gweru, MSU partner in solar street lights project

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

8 hrs ago | 804 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

8 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chombo trial deferred

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 855 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

17 hrs ago | 2884 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

18 hrs ago | 2840 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

18 hrs ago | 980 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

19 hrs ago | 6118 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

20 hrs ago | 4792 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

20 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

20 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

20 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

20 hrs ago | 982 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

20 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

20 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

21 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

21 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

21 hrs ago | 954 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

21 hrs ago | 2948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days