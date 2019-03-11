WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

News / National

by Staff reporter

CYCLONE IDAI UPDATES

Number of deaths is confirmed at 24 mainly from Chimanimani East #CycloneIdai — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 16, 2019

The number of missing people is currently 40. The fatalities include 2 students. The ZNA is seized with the rescue effort but bridges that got swept away are slowing down their efforts #CycloneIdai — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 16, 2019

Tanganda tea estate yesterday. Eastern highlands zimbabwe under cyclone Idai. pic.twitter.com/qs81SmKuni — Julie Havercroft (@juleshcroft) March 16, 2019

At least 24 people have been killed and dozens are missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe hit by the peripheral effects of tropical cyclone Idai. @DailyNewsZim pic.twitter.com/RFfTnxjNlA — Tinashę King (@TinasheKing) March 16, 2019

Cyclone Idai has hit Chimanimani, destroying and sweeping away over 10 houses at Ngangu high density suburb last night.Rusitu Valley is also bearing the brunt of the cyclone which is expected to continue over the weekend and also affect Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces.Eye witnesses said heavy rains erupted from mountains in Chimanimani, sweeping away houses and in the process leaving huge gullies.The desperate eye witnesses said the situation needs an urgent intervention, adding that the extent of destruction can only be fully established later in the day as the incident occurred around midnight Friday to early hours Saturday.Two eye witnesses Munyaradzi Chinoda and Ellias Simango said it is difficult to determine the level of destruction but a number of houses at the local high density suburb have been swept away.Some roads linking the Ngangu high density suburb and Chipinge town have been swept away, while people whose houses have been affected have sought refuge at the local shopping centre and nearby houses.