WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani
Rusitu Valley is also bearing the brunt of the cyclone which is expected to continue over the weekend and also affect Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces.
Eye witnesses said heavy rains erupted from mountains in Chimanimani, sweeping away houses and in the process leaving huge gullies.
CYCLONE IDAI UPDATES— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 16, 2019
Number of deaths is confirmed at 24 mainly from Chimanimani East #CycloneIdai
The desperate eye witnesses said the situation needs an urgent intervention, adding that the extent of destruction can only be fully established later in the day as the incident occurred around midnight Friday to early hours Saturday.
The number of missing people is currently 40. The fatalities include 2 students. The ZNA is seized with the rescue effort but bridges that got swept away are slowing down their efforts #CycloneIdai— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 16, 2019
Two eye witnesses Munyaradzi Chinoda and Ellias Simango said it is difficult to determine the level of destruction but a number of houses at the local high density suburb have been swept away.
More sad updates on #CycloneIdai in Manicaland Province, #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/3MzmQ6oyrX— People and Earth Solidarity Law Network (@PESLawyers) March 16, 2019
#CycloneIdai Not looking good in Chimanimani, A humanitarian crisis could be unfolding, #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/SUvnCTRg5p— Paul Nyakazeya (@PaulNyakazeya) March 16, 2019
Tanganda tea estate yesterday. Eastern highlands zimbabwe under cyclone Idai. pic.twitter.com/qs81SmKuni— Julie Havercroft (@juleshcroft) March 16, 2019
At least 24 people have been killed and dozens are missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe hit by the peripheral effects of tropical cyclone Idai. @DailyNewsZim pic.twitter.com/RFfTnxjNlA— Tinashę King (@TinasheKing) March 16, 2019