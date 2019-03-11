Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

by Staff reporter
Cyclone Idai has hit Chimanimani, destroying and sweeping away over 10 houses at Ngangu high density suburb last night.

Rusitu Valley is also bearing the brunt of the cyclone which is expected to continue over the weekend and also affect Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces.
Eye witnesses said heavy rains erupted from mountains in Chimanimani, sweeping away houses and in the process leaving huge gullies.


The desperate eye witnesses said the situation needs an urgent intervention, adding that the extent of destruction can only be fully established later in the day as the incident occurred around midnight Friday to early hours Saturday.

Two eye witnesses Munyaradzi Chinoda and Ellias Simango said it is difficult to determine the level of destruction but a number of houses at the local high density suburb have been swept away.

Some roads linking the Ngangu high density suburb and Chipinge town have been swept away, while people whose houses have been affected have sought refuge at the local shopping centre and nearby houses.











Source - zbc

