News / National
WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi
1 min ago | Views
The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces General Philip V. Sibanda, appeared in a circulating video as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bailout-seeking delegation in Abu Dhabi.
Commenting on the issue exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo said its, "Unprecedented and eyebrows raising stuff!"
Watch the video below:
Commenting on the issue exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo said its, "Unprecedented and eyebrows raising stuff!"
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News