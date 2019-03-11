Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces General Philip V. Sibanda, appeared in a circulating video as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bailout-seeking delegation in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the issue exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo said its, "Unprecedented and eyebrows raising stuff!"

Source - Byo24News

