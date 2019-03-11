Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa confronts James Gumbo?

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC Masvingo provincial chairperson James Gumbi confirmed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's impending visit today, but declined to shed more light on the purpose of the visit.

"The president is going to have a meeting with Masvingo structures. But it is an internal affair which I cannot share with the media; it is our housekeeping issues," Gumbi said.

But sources said Chamisa was expected to crack the whip in the faction-riddled province in the wake of serious jockeying for positions ahead of the provincial congress scheduled for next month.

"Chamisa is set to lay the ground rules for the campaigns, which are currently underway. He is also seeking his home province's vote," a source said.

Gumbi is starving off a challenge by former Youth deputy minister and ex-Masvingo Urban legislator, Tongai Matutu, who is also eyeing the chairmanship post.

Matutu, who once joined a splinter party, the People's Democratic Party then led by former Finance minister Tendai Biti as its deputy secretary-general, is backed by largely former rebels who rejoined the MDC. Gumbi, on the other hand, has the backing of the party faithfuls, who criticise the party prodigal sons as a chancers, bent only on getting positions.

Trouble has always been brewing in Masvingo as Gumbi is alleged to have sensationally claimed that he would bar party president Nelson Chamisa from holding a 'Thank You Rally' in the province until after congress.

Gumbi is said to have told a provincial assembly meeting at the party's provincial headquarters that he was given the date for the rally but he will weigh the merits of holding the rally before the party's congress.

"Why should the party give me a date for a thank you rally when the congress is upon us? I will personally weigh the advantages and disadvantages of having the rally.

"It's only me who has the right to decide if we will have that rally or not. We want to campaign for congress not waste resources on a thank you rally," Gumbi is alleged to have said.

Takanayi Mureyi, who is said to have calmed the storm as other party members contested Gumbi said it was just a proposal by the chairman.

"The chairman did not say he does not want the congress but he was just suggesting on the merits and demerits of having the rally before the congress.

"There was really nothing sinister about it but you know the chairman talks firm so many people could have misquoted him. You know holding a rally is expensive and the party does not have the money so chairman was saying let us put the little money we have towards congress.

"It was just a suggestion because right now people will be campaigning and no one will have time for the rally," said Mureyi.

Gumbi's utterances drew fire from the likes of Henry Damba from Chivi, James Mushonga from Zaka and Sure Makuni from Chiredzi among others.

Damba told TellZim News that Gumbi has somehow lost it because he cannot prioritise the congress over a thank you rally by the president.

"People want to see the president and for Gumbi to say that he will not approve the congress date will be unfortunate. The decision does not solely rest with Gumbi. It's for the province to decide and Gumbi is not the province," said Damba.

Makuni also weighed in saying they challenged Gumbi because he dictated to them instead of consulting.

"I told Gumbi that we are at a meeting and not a rally so we should not be dictated to. We want to follow procedure and not run the province like a personal thing. Many people were against Gumbi's utterances," said Makuni.

Chamisa has always faced rebellion from Gumbi who often speaks with his foot in the mouth.

The Gumbi led executive defied Chamisa in the last harmonized elections when they refused to compromise for other alliance partners costing the party dearly winning only 1 parliamentary seat in the province.

Gumbi stands accused of masterminding the chaos at the city council when the councilors defied the party position on the mayoral candidate.

Chamisa had opted for Godfrey Kurauone as the mayor but the move was turned down as Gumbi's favourite Collen Maboke exercised a palace coup.

Chamisa has ordered the Masvingo mayor to step down but Gumbi refuses saying Maboke was voted for fair and square.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson Jacob Mafume said provinces are consulted before any rally is conducted but could not believe Gumbi would block the rally.

"Maybe it can be congress politics at play but I doubt Gumbi would say that," said Mafume.


Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We need toll-free numbers for essential services

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe needs one language'

6 mins ago | 5 Views

PHOTOS: Maps Maponyane goes bungee jumping while on vacation in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa declares cyclone tragedy state of disaster

47 mins ago | 185 Views

Cyclone hits Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 31

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Chipinge

4 hrs ago | 1491 Views

MDC structures manipuated to create a one centre of power built around Chamisa.

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chamisa employing unorthodox tactics to cow rivals

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Chamisa's youths regret Khupe split

5 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Strive Masiyiwa, US charity fight tropical diseases in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Concerns raised over Gukurahundi hearings

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa opens up on past

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Dembare's foreign players yet to get international clearances

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Cyclone Idai changes direction towards Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 28

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Zanu-PF packs hundreds of people in goods train for Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

MPs are useless: Zivhu§

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Mozambique cyclone cuts power to South Africa

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

7 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4959 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

10 hrs ago | 4893 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

11 hrs ago | 4685 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

11 hrs ago | 6268 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

11 hrs ago | 9872 Views

Of old folktales ...

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

12 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 7093 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

15 hrs ago | 6282 Views

Warriors seek fans support

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

15 hrs ago | 961 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

15 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

15 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

15 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

15 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days