Cyclone Idai changes direction towards Masvingo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tropical Cyclone Idai has changed direction and is now moving towards Birchenough Bridge and Masvingo Province.The cyclone was expected to move from Chimanimani towards Mutare and then to Mutasa and Nyanga.Manicaland Provincial Chief Meteorological Officer, Mr Llucas Murambi said the change of direction is a result of the mountains that have trapped the cyclone for a longer time in the district.He added that more rains will be experienced in Chimanimani if the cyclone remains trapped in the district.He revealed that the cyclone is showing signs of weakening but indicated that they will continue to monitor its movement.