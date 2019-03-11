Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa opens up on past

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday gave a rare personal insight into his early life, during which he was involved in subversive activities after seeing his dreams of becoming a pilot frustrated by the racial politics of the time.

The 76-year-old Zanu-PF leader also told  youths who attended a two-day conference in Harare how his family had subsequently been banished from Zimbabwe by the minority Rhodesian government that was in power then - which saw them settling in Zambia.

"That's when I changed from wanting to be a pilot and joined Unip (the United National Independence Party) of Kenneth Kaunda in 1959." Yes I am a lawyer, but I never designed to become a lawyer, circumstances forced me to become a lawyer.

"I do not say it's good to be expelled, but I was expelled from college in 1960 because we had burnt a house of one of the lecturers.
"So, I became a political activist at that age and my desire was to become a soldier and indeed (this happened) in 1962," Mnangagwa said.

"I was taken by Zapu to go to Tanganyika, Tanzania now, where we were sent for training in Egypt and subsequently China, and then graduated in 1964. "So, that was my desire to be a soldier and I achieved that ... Down the line I got arrested … sentenced to death, survived because of technicalities in terms of age.

"At the time, the legal age of majority was 21 ... and at the time I was under 21. So, I was saved from hanging and my colleagues were executed," Mnangagwa added. He later joined other nationalists such as ousted former president Robert Mugabe in the liberation struggle, which led to Zimbabwe's independence from Britain in April 1980.

During this latter period, the Zanu-PF leader was a personal assistant to Mugabe in Mozambique. And until the increasingly frail nonagenarian fell from power through a military coup in November 2017, Mnangagwa had known and worked with him for nearly 55 years.

Mnangagwa also told the gathered youths yesterday that his government was working hard to create opportunities for them to play prominent roles in the government's ambitious 2030 vision, which would see the creation of a thriving middle class in the country.

During the meeting, which was attended by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and vice president Constantino Chiwenga, Mnangagwa also said the government was alive to the many needs and challenges facing the youths. "Since the advent of the Second Republic, I have pronounced that I am a listening president and that I am open for dialogue.

"I continuously encourage us to live in harmony, peace, unity, love and tolerance ... no matter our differences or our persuasions.
"In addition, one of the values under vision 2030 and also enshrined in the Constitution is participatory decision-making, where citizens participate on issues that affect them," the president said.

Mnangagwa also said the establishment of the Empowerment Bank and the Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank was meant to achieve a "jobs revolution" in the country. He further referred to the recently launched India-Africa Incubation Centre as being aimed at equipping young people with entrepreneurial skills to start their own companies.

"My administration is revamping vocational training centres, which together with polytechnic colleges must be the engine rooms for artisans who will practically drive industrialisation in our country.
"This will further ensure that school leavers and graduates of tertiary institutions acquire appropriate entrepreneurial skills.

"Those young people in our universities should also fully utilise incubation hubs established in these institutions to nurture and grow innovative ideas," Mnangagwa said. Zimbabwe is currently in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis which has deepened poverty levels and also limited employment opportunities, particularly for first time job seekers.

Since winning the country's hotly-contested elections last year, Mnangagwa and his government have battled to put the economy back on track. The frustrations of long-suffering Zimbabweans boiled over in January this year when tens of thousands of people flooded the streets after heeding calls for a stay-away by labour unions.

As a result, police and soldiers engaged in running battles with protesters, which saw up to 20 people being killed in the ensuing mayhem. Property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was also destroyed and looted in the chaos.

At the same time, security forces subsequently unleashed a brutal crackdown against the protesters, the opposition and civil society leaders, in a move which received wide condemnation in the country and around the world.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We need toll-free numbers for essential services

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe needs one language'

6 mins ago | 5 Views

PHOTOS: Maps Maponyane goes bungee jumping while on vacation in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa declares cyclone tragedy state of disaster

47 mins ago | 185 Views

Cyclone hits Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 31

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Chipinge

4 hrs ago | 1491 Views

MDC structures manipuated to create a one centre of power built around Chamisa.

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chamisa employing unorthodox tactics to cow rivals

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Chamisa's youths regret Khupe split

5 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Strive Masiyiwa, US charity fight tropical diseases in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Concerns raised over Gukurahundi hearings

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Dembare's foreign players yet to get international clearances

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Cyclone Idai changes direction towards Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 28

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Zanu-PF packs hundreds of people in goods train for Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chamisa confronts James Gumbo?

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

MPs are useless: Zivhu§

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Mozambique cyclone cuts power to South Africa

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

7 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4958 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

10 hrs ago | 4893 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

11 hrs ago | 4684 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

11 hrs ago | 6268 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

11 hrs ago | 9872 Views

Of old folktales ...

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

12 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 7093 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

15 hrs ago | 6282 Views

Warriors seek fans support

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

15 hrs ago | 961 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

15 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

15 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

15 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

15 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days