Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's youths regret Khupe split

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Youth Assembly this week said it regrets the departure of the party's former deputy president Thokozani Khupe and others early last year. Following the death of the party's founding father Morgan Tsvangirai in February last year, there were serious ructions in the MDC over his succession.

While each of Tsvangirai's three deputies - Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri - claimed to be the rightful heir to the throne, in the end it was Chamisa who emerged triumphant. Khupe found that unexpected outcome too difficult to accept, leading to her breaking away to form another political outfit - the MDC-T.

She left the party along with organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe and national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and several other officials. With the main MDC heading towards a potentially divisive elective congress on May 24, with all top positions up for grabs, the party's youth secretary, Lovemore Chinoputsa is rallying youths to ensure the movement does not split again.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily News, he regretted that when Khupe left the MDC, the youth assembly did not do enough to keep the party intact. "Our biggest regret was to allow comrades we had walked along with in the struggle to ditch the movement at a critical juncture as we were going for elections last year," Chinoputsa said.

After the 2014 congress, the MDC youths had resolved to work towards ensuring that the party would not be torn apart again. This followed the 2005 and 2014 splits engineered by former secretary-generals Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, respectively.

"It was our conviction that the youth should play a critical role in managing elite internal contradictions… as a youth leadership, we had made it a point that we would not allow the party to split again.
"We had done our best not to be swayed by people bent on destroying the people's struggle.

Our regret is maybe we didn't do enough to call our leaders to order, we didn't do enough to convince and present an atmosphere that all leaders were still important in the struggle, we didn't do enough to reach out to fellow comrades.

"We could have done better to ensure our leaders stayed together and understand that the best foot forward with regards to the task at hand was none other than Advocate Chamisa," he said.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We need toll-free numbers for essential services

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe needs one language'

6 mins ago | 5 Views

PHOTOS: Maps Maponyane goes bungee jumping while on vacation in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa declares cyclone tragedy state of disaster

47 mins ago | 185 Views

Cyclone hits Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 31

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Chipinge

4 hrs ago | 1491 Views

MDC structures manipuated to create a one centre of power built around Chamisa.

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chamisa employing unorthodox tactics to cow rivals

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Strive Masiyiwa, US charity fight tropical diseases in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Concerns raised over Gukurahundi hearings

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa opens up on past

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Dembare's foreign players yet to get international clearances

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Cyclone Idai changes direction towards Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 28

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Zanu-PF packs hundreds of people in goods train for Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chamisa confronts James Gumbo?

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

MPs are useless: Zivhu§

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Mozambique cyclone cuts power to South Africa

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

7 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4958 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

10 hrs ago | 4893 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

11 hrs ago | 4684 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

11 hrs ago | 6268 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

11 hrs ago | 9872 Views

Of old folktales ...

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

12 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 7093 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

15 hrs ago | 6282 Views

Warriors seek fans support

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

15 hrs ago | 961 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

15 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

15 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

15 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

15 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days