Cyclone Idai hits Chipinge

by Staff reporter
Tropical Cyclone Idai has reached Chipinge and some parts of Manicaland province with residents now extremely cautious over their safety as heavy rains and strong winds have been menacing the area.

Earlier this week, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) hinted that some parts of the country would be hit by severe hailstorms that have since killed dozens and left hundreds homeless in Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa.

Back home, signs of disaster have already begun to manifest in Manicaland as strong winds and heavy rains hit Chipinge since Thursday evening.

Some homes have destroyed, with roads blocked in some areas.

The rains have largely affected business in the Central Business District of Chipinge as some shops have closed, while some that are opened are struggling with water flowing in buildings.

In the same province, fear has gripped Mutare residents with the cyclone fast approaching.

This afternoon, wind blew away the roof of a Sakubva market place structure, pushing residents into panic mode.

Traders at the market said it was shear luck that today's incident did not kill anyone or result in injuries.

Mutare received up to 10mm of rainfall during the day this Friday, while areas such as Nyazura, Buhera and Rusape also received significant rainfall.

Reports from Mozambique indicate that in Chimoi schools have been temporarily closed and flights suspended with most people remaining in their houses.

The cyclone is expected to also affect Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces in Zimbabwe.

Drizzles of different intensity were experienced in Mashonaland East Province today and the Acting Provincial Administrator, Mr Clemence Masawi, who chairs the Provincial Civil Protection Committee, said they have put close monitoring mechanisms in case of any disasters.

He added that districts have been activated and will be reporting three times a day to the province on the situation.

The weather however remains relatively calm in Mashonaland Central province.

Acting Provincial Administrator, Mr Richard chipfuwa says the cpu is alert at provincial and district levels.



Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days