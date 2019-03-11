Cyclone hits Masvingo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tropical Cyclone Idai is also wreaking havoc in Masvingo Province, with at least 15 houses having already been destroyed in Zaka under Chief Nhema.Zaka District Administrator,Ndeya Nyeda said wards 1, 2 and 3 were affected and areas are inaccessible as the bridges along Chiredzi River are flooded.The area is currently experiencing incessant rains.Passengers aboard a Chiwara bus were fortunate to have escaped unhurt after the bus slipped back and plunged into Runde River while trying to cross Chilonga Bridge in Chiredzi.Luckily, no injuries or deaths.Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo had four cells’ roofs blown away.Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Officer Commanding Masvingo, Assistant Commissioner Social Ndanga said no prisoners escaped.Section 2 of the prison, which houses B class prisoners had roofs of 3 cells blown away, while Section 2 which houses C and D class prisoners had the roof of one cell also blown away.Mr Ndanga said they quickly moved in to repair the roof at the section 1 cell.