Mnangagwa declares cyclone tragedy state of disaster

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the tragedy caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai a state of disaster.

This was revealed by Acting President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga when he sent a message of condolences to the affected families following the cyclone disaster that has so far claimed 31 lives and left over 100 unaccounted for.

Many were injured, while property and major infrastructure such as bridges were destroyed mostly in Chipinge and Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

Chiwenga said the government is working around the clock to manage the unfolding disaster.

"The national and sub-national civil protection structures are to undertake the following priority actions; supporting the affected communities by giving urgency to search, rescue and evacuate the marooned and cut off areas; conduct rapid results needs assessment and render relief accordingly; continue monitoring the situation and advise on a comprehensive management strategy to holistically address the disaster," he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana described rescue operations as painstaking in the face of challenges being caused by the weather in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

Mr Mangwana visited Manicaland where he expressed government's commitment to help its people in the affected districts.

Mr Mangwana said despite Chimanimani not being accessible by roads due to the destruction of bridges, the army has moved in and the Air Force is in the process of coming in once the weather conditions improve.

He said it is pleasing that there are reports of the cyclone being quasi-static and drifting a little backwards, saying the development will speed up the rescue process.

Meanwhile, Buhera District has also been affected with houses being destroyed.

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo and his Agriculture counterpart, Rtd Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri will visit Manicaland this Sunday.

Source - zbc

