Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU--PF will take the ongoing provincial restructuring exercise, which saw the revolutionary party dissolving its provincial structures in Bulawayo and Harare, to all provinces, the party's national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) has said.

In an interview after touring the venue of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's planned Meet the People Rally in Chachacha, Shurugwi, yesterday, Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) said restructuring was being done in line with the party's constitution, which prescribes restructuring of provincial structures after every four years.

He said the revolutionary party started with the two metropolitan provinces and will soon go to other provinces.

"What happens in our party is that our constitution stipulates that every year, we restructure our cells (village structures) and there will be elections. After two years, there is branch restructuring and then after three years, we restructure our districts. In the fourth year, we will then restructure provinces and then the fifth year we have the Central Committee and then we go for a congress.

"However, because we got into the new dispensation there are some things that we failed to do because there were other pressing issues and programmes such as the harmonised elections, our primary elections and the national people's conference.

''We then failed to conduct our provincial elections due to the tight schedule," he said.

The governing party, he added, is presently training 10 000 facilitators for the Chitepo School of Ideology, who will be sent to all provinces.

All Zanu-PF members and those aspiring to join the party will have to undergo ideological training, he said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 896 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Internet key to economic development

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

15 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

15 hrs ago | 2922 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

15 hrs ago | 1226 Views

The only commandment with a promise

16 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days