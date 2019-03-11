Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HOLLYWOOD actress Sibongile "Sibo" Mlambo has shed light on her African roots which date to Zimbabwe and her growth in the acting industry which has seen her become one of the sought-after actors in the past decade.

Mlambo, at 10 years old, first appeared in the film scene on the international film, Kini and Adams which was shot in rural Domboshava.

With "baby steps", she became visible on Zimbabwean commercials which led her to Cape Town in more pursuit to break through in the region's stiff competitive industry. Having made a name for herself, Mlambo has over the last few years become one of Hollywood's brightest lights, with roles as a mermaid on the Siren series and being a series regular to the Netflix's Lost in Space sci-fi show.

She holds numerous accolades including first Miss Purple and Gold hosted by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and second runner-up in the Zimbabwe-USA contest.

She has starred in the blockbuster dance flick Honey, award winning series Black Sails and American series Teen Wolf.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Life from her base in the United States Of America (USA), the 28-year-old actress revealed that she is proudly Zimbabwean, having being born and bred in the country.

"I was born at Mbuya Nehanda Hospital in the capital, Harare. I last visited Zimbabwe five years ago. Wow, I can't believe it's been that long already, time really flies," acclaims the soft spoken Sibo.

The fame she has acquired over the years has not led her to desert her family as she is always in touch with them.

"I have a lot of extended family members still in Zimbabwe and we are still in touch because without family you are totally nothing. As an actor, grassroots levels are meant to be redefined thus through acknowledging the advice from people who make your daily activities spark, one's prosperity is inevitable," Mlambo defines the Hollywood industry.

She continues, "There are definitely no rules in the Hollywood industry. Passion and respect determine your stability in the industry. I feel really blessed to have worked with some of the best in the game. From movie stars and TV stars and Academy award winners like Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem and Sean Penn, it has forced me to  be on top of my game and really appreciate these special moments, " Mlambo says.

The extraordinary has become the norm of Hollywood acts and such has been seen in Mlambo's mermaid character in the hot of the heels series, Siren.

Bearing African roots, some may see it as taboo but talents submits to your survival in the Hollywood industry. Mlambo says she had doubts on the character but with motivation from family and friends she landed the star character.

"I almost passed on Series, but my roommate encouraged me to go for the auditions and a year later I got the spot to play Diana in Siren," she said.

Siren is a series about two sister mermaids, with Mlambo being the defiant one to human acceptability. Mlambo has urged investors to credit their potential to make the Zimbabwean arts industry a viable one.

Season 2 of Lost in Space will be back on Netflix with the shooting already underway.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

15 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

15 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

15 hrs ago | 1225 Views

The only commandment with a promise

16 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days