Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

by Staff reporter
THE Government has officially opened a Cosmetology Hub in Bulawayo to create a necessary environment for youth participation in the mainstream economy for inclusive growth.

The Hub, which was commissioned last week has opened new opportunities for youths at Sizinda Vocational Training Centre and is expected to house at least 50 beauty therapists and professional hairdressers on a rent-a-chair model.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Yeukai Simbanegavi said that the Cosmetology Hub was one of the six quick-win projects the ministry implemented during the first 100 days of the Second Republic.

"The project seeks to provide access to work space and appropriate beauty therapy technology to graduates and internship students in cosmetology. This provision of appropriate infrastructure enables youth enterprises to be competitive and enhances the chances of success.

"Cosmetology is an industry that is experiencing growth as people are becoming more conscious and concerned about their personal appearances and are always on the lookout for new products," she said.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Judith Ncube added that the future of the nation was in the hands of youth who have the capacity to restore Bulawayo to its former glory as the industrial hub of Zimbabwe. "I used to work at the City of Bulawayo with young people and if you join hands with them, I assure you, you will enjoy working with them. All that they need are sustainable sources of income and coaching," she said.

Principal Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Benson Dube said the ministry got support from the African Development Bank (ADB) under the Youth and Tourism Enhancement Program who mobilised resources to complement Government's efforts towards youth empowerment.

"The programme is aimed at strengthening the capacity of key institutions towards the reduction of poverty," he said. The programme has provided a workplace for 19 hairdressers and six interns.

Source - sundaynews

