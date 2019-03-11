Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNITED Bulawayo Hospital, through its Richard Morris Eye Hospital in Bulawayo is expected to offer free eye surgeries to at least 500 patients next month as part of helping the underprivileged members of the community.

In an interview, UBH chief executive officer Mrs Nonhlanhla Ndlovu said the free eye camp would run from 23-28 April.

"The free cataract eye camp comes as a relief, especially for the under-privileged members of our society who struggle to access treatment necessary to fully restore their vision. We noticed there is great joy in helping the needy," she said.

Mrs Ndlovu said the eye camp would be life changing for the people with cataracts.

"The eye cataract programme is free as they (patients) are not paying for the operation services. It is a life changing programme as patients will regain their eyesight. By giving people sight you are transforming the way they live, you are empowering them, their independence and their freedom. Many of these patients have been dis-empowered as they depend on other people," said Mrs Ndlovu.

She said the eye camp was now an annual event.

"The programme is done yearly, we have received positive results as the hospital meets or at times surpasses intended targets for eye cataract operations. Our clients are satisfied as they benefit from the eye camp and the cataract eye operations backlog is cleared as there would be enough resources and medical personnel," said Mrs Ndlovu.

Five percent of eye cataract patients in Zimbabwe are children, although this is an adult disease that is rarely found in children.

Mrs Ndlovu said the hospital has partnered with various organisations to carry out the eye camp.

"We are partnering with the Islamic Medical Association (IMAZ) in collaboration with the International Islamic Relief Organisation of Saudi Arabia. They have helped us over these years and we have managed to treat patients. We have been working together with them," she said.

However, Mrs Ndlovu said some of their parents over the years have faced problems with accommodation.

"Accommodation at times is a challenge for our clients and their escorts as some come from outside Bulawayo and we often work until very late, requiring them to spend nights here," she said.

According to World Health Organisation estimates indicates that there are 125 000 people with blindness in Zimbabwe of which 62 500 are blind as a result of cataracts.


Source - sundyanews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

15 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

15 hrs ago | 2921 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

15 hrs ago | 1225 Views

The only commandment with a promise

16 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days