Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A close-up chat with Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo may dwell generously on his music and culture as much as it can give a sense that he is strikingly rattled by the waning influence his brand of music now attracts locally.

The Chimurenga music guru, whose departure to his US base has been rescheduled countless times, has apparently been deferred to embark on a journey of resuscitating his local grip albeit without a clear-cut formula.

The crooner, who naturally speaks glowingly of everything related to his work, regards it an epitome of culture and last weekend was no exception when Standard Style caught up with him in a backstage interview at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

Interestingly, despite his narrative on conserving culture, the only native element about him is the Shona lyrics that make up his discography.

Prior to our engagement, Mukanya, as he is affectionately known, had appeared on stage just after midnight clad in a fashionable black Bob Marley face imprinted-T-shirt, a matching plain track bottom and trendy grey Puma sneakers.

With long dreadlocks forcibly stuffed in a woolen Rasta-cap and yellow lens shades on, his bellowing voice had sent fans, mostly middle-aged individuals, into a delirious reflex.

It was yet another leg of the musician's seemingly unending whirlwind tour of the country and during the three-hour showcase, in front of a half-full auditorium, he had served both new and old songs from his vast catalogue in apparent tribute to his longtime friend, the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

"It is a great feeling, I am very happy to be invited to play at this place, this guy [Mtukudzi] was a very close friend of mine and we grew up together as musicians, we used to talk, laugh and things like that," he said after the show emphasising that Tuku was like a younger brother and best friend.

The two's music has been a topic of comparison a countless number of times although many acknowledge that both their decorated careers and immense contributions to local music.

Their destinies, however, may be very different.

Now that Tuku's fate has been availed, one can hardly avoid wondering what Mukanya will be remembered for when he departs to join the ancestors.

The saga of how he was reportedly thrown out of a hotel room and how he has no permanent roof back home brings chills to those that look up to him, but that is just half of it.

While he has managed to convince himself that his status is intact, current facts on the ground point to the opposite.

Mukanya's clout is proving weaker at a local scale and his perennially flopping shows bear testimony to this.

"I have been received so well (since returning from his US base), the people still love my music and this is their culture," insists the Nyoka Musango singer.

At first one would have attributed the low turnout to exorbitant prices the promoters of his shows were charging, and then it was logistical challenges as well as lack of proper marketing, but with all that solved the turnout at his shows has still been unsatisfactory.

In Norton the gig failed to attract a full house with tickets going for RTGS$10 added to the fact that it was an event to pay tribute to the legendary Mtukudzi at his iconic arts centre.

There is no straight explanation of how Mapfumo got here but, perhaps unbeknown to him, music lovers have with time started paying less attention to both his work and presence in the country, which had until his initial return from a 15 year-exile last year been a dream come true.

The 73-year-old's music train is off the rails and perhaps he needs to engage crowd pullers like Winky D or Jah Prayzah to revive appeal, but added to a big ego he has no meaningful relationship with them and has sometimes registered his detest for the new crop of musicians.

Most comments he has made about the state of affairs in the music scene, particularly contemporary music compositions, have left many either feeling attacked or demeaned.

He stubbornly maintains that his cultural stance is the sole meaningful way to endearing artistry.

But, times have changed and with culture's dynamic nature, even music lovers are less conversant with Chimurenga music because it simple does not cut it in modern times.

"This culture is very important for upcoming musicians actually to step in the same steps and follow our footsteps," he clarified.

"Music for the youth doesn't come from America or Jamaica, we got music for the young here so we can capitalise on our own culture. "This is what I am trying to tell our own youngsters that they should actually preserve our own culture."

Unlike Mtukudzi who had fluid appeal on both local as well as foreign fronts and connected with the younger musicians through collaborations and the music academy (Pakare Paye), Mukanya has not established a clear way of imparting his musical traits to the next generation.

"There are some youngsters who are trying to follow our footsteps and they are always coming to me asking what they should do to preserve our culture. I have always told them it is important to preserve our culture, it comes first and I think they are doing well," said Mapfumo.

Ironically, even his son Tapfumaneyi is more interested in hip-hop.

"These youngsters, they have a choice sometimes, but as they grow up they will start thinking about preserving our culture, I think that's where we are," explained Mapfumo. Indisputably, his music, largely viewed as protest music for its unforgiving criticism on socio-political issues, will live way beyond his very existence.

"That is exactly what I want to be known for, a man who has been standing by the people and I have always been with the people for the rest of my life, I want to be known that way," he said.

On whether he anticipates a hero's status to be conferred to him by the state when he dies, Mukanya laughed off the idea.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

15 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

15 hrs ago | 2921 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

15 hrs ago | 1225 Views

The only commandment with a promise

16 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days