Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S payments ecosystem faces collapse as players in the sector are failing to pay licensed and maintenance fees to foreign service providers, Standardbusines has established.

In recent weeks, the banking systems, which heavily rely on telecoms infrastructure, have come under strain with services being constantly disrupted.

Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technologies (ZICT) chairman Jacob Mutisi said the country received all its internet bandwidth from outside Zimbabwe.

"All payment systems in Zimbabwe have a foreign link and that foreign link has to be paid for in foreign currency, so (the shortages) are affecting all the payment systems.

"I would not be surprised if ZimSwitch was going to start being affected and Paynet was only recently down," he said.

"If there is any data transmission or something like that the internet terminates in Europe, the same way with the mobile systems.

"So in the process there are also international links that come into play."

Paynet, a local electronic payments processing system, was down on March 12 after their licensor suspended services due to non-payment.

This affected the 22 banks it serves and the matter was resolved two days later after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe allocated the company some foreign currency.
An intensifying bank note shortage in Zimbabwe has forced the transacting public to adapt to electronic forms of payment.

According to the 2019 monetary policy, an aggregate value of 6,4 million transactions valued at US$85 billion were settled through the RTGS transaction platform in 2018, up 8% and 38%, respectively, over the prior period.

Meanwhile, banking industry sources said mobile telephone operators would continue to face disruptions because they were failing to get foreign currency to maintain their infrastructure.

Chinese telecom conglomerates Huawei Technologies Co. Limited and ZTE Corporation as well as Swedish firm Ericsson are the major suppliers for Zimbabwean operators.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

15 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

15 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

15 hrs ago | 1222 Views

The only commandment with a promise

15 hrs ago | 861 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days