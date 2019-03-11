Latest News Editor's Choice


Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
BULAWAYO-born footballer-cum-artiste Ntokozo Ndlovu has broken new ground in South Africa where he is parading the skills he obtained during his days at Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

Ndlovu, who used to turn out for top-flight outfit Chicken Inn, seems to be enjoying his time across the Limpopo.

The 24-year-old artiste, who grew up at Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo, has featured in top South African soapies such as Isidingo, Skeemsaam, Isithembiso and Rhythm City although in cameo roles. He also featured in Mafikizolo's video of the song Ofananawe, alongside Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade.

"I am an actor, documentary producer and motivational speaker. After struggling with a hip injury as a soccer player, the doctor advised me not to play football for a year. During that time, I would write short film scripts and shoot videos using my phone with a friend," he said.

"Then one day my friend went to Amakhosi Cultural Centre on my behalf. I then received a phone call from Amakhosi's dance teacher Jeffery, who told me to come. I joined the programme at Amakhosi and that was from 2014 to 2016.

"I did theatre and all traditional dances, then theatre under Scrah Mdala and art management under Mighty Sounds Promotions that was led by Cont Mhlanga."
Ndlovu said he also featured in the film Esigabeni Season 1 as Mqwayi before he moved to South Africa.

"When I arrived in South Africa, I called my friend, who linked me with an agent called Filmlink. I sent my profile and they responded after three days. I was booked to shoot with Skeemsaam," he said.

"I then signed with Madiba Media Production, which is my current agent. They sent me to auditions and they booked me with different TV soapies, which include Isidingo, Skeemsaam, Isithembiso and Rhythm City. Though they were minor roles, I learnt a lot by being on set with all those big stars.

Source - the standard

