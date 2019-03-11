Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo has come out guns blazing against his "enemies" whom he says are behind rumours surrounding his prolonged stay in Zimbabwe.

Mapfumo,who came back home from his United States base in December for nationwide shows, opened his heart out to Standard Style in an exclusive interview yesterday following talk that he was now staying with a certain Harare woman.

Leaked WhatsApp chats of some of the superstar's relatives suggested that they were not happy about his decision not to return to Oregon soon after his shows.

"I am not staying with a girlfriend," he said. "I am actually sleeping alone, but there are some people whom I used to work with like Blessing Vava, my former publicist, who is staying in South Africa, who are trying to soil my image by spreading rumours," Mapfumo said.

He said the 28-year-old woman (named) he is allegedly having an affair with could be a fan, just like many women that he interacts with because of his music.

"I have a lot of female friends not only in Zimbabwe, but also in England and the United Kingdom who call me, some we have photos with, but this does not mean they are my girlfriends," he said.

"I am a principled man who values his family. I am not into prostitution and I don't have a girlfriend, but people are bitter and want to soil my image."

Mapfumo said allegations that he was stranded in Zimbabwe after his shows failed to generate enough money were also false and malicious.

The musician, who rose to fame during Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, said one of the reasons he had not yet returned to the US was because he was working on the construction of a culture centre in Domboshava.

"I have a lot of projects that include the building of the culture centre in Domboshava that I have to push into shape and I have to put a structure in Glen Lorne. As soon as that happens, I am free to leave as there are people who will be overseeing the projects," he said.

"These are some of the reasons why I am still around.

"How can someone be stuck in his own country, stuck to go to America when Zimbabwe is my home?

"I was not born in America, Zimbabwe is my home, so no one should pressurise me to go back to America."

Mapfumo said the other reason he could not leave immediately after his Peace Tour was that the promoter was refusing to pay him and his band.

"On moral grounds, how do I leave when these youngsters did not get their dues from Max Mugaba?" he charged.

"He is dodging us, that is why I decided to hold some shows so that I could pay the band I used on the Peace Tours.

"Now that I have cleared their dues, I am free to leave, but if there are other things that might come before Friday, I might still be in the country, as no one should pressurise me to go back to America."

After holding the Peace Tours in December amid hiccups and glitches, Mapfumo went public in early January, accusing music promoter Mugaba and former spokesperson Vava of fleecing him

The two have, however, denied the allegations, insisting the shows did not bring any profits.

As the fallout ensued, Mapfumo's key band members, lead guitarist Gilbert Zvamaida and percussionist Lancelot Mapfumo, who is a younger brother to the veteran musician, left for their United States base.

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

1 hr ago | 705 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

2 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Internet key to economic development

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

14 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

14 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

14 hrs ago | 1195 Views

The only commandment with a promise

14 hrs ago | 861 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days