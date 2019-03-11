2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE South African Police Services (Saps) at Beitbridge on Friday arrested two Zimbabwean men for possession of explosives comprising connector cap fuses and cables valued at R250 000.The pair was caught at about 6:30am by Saps officers during a routine searchand-patrol operation when the police were drawn by the suspicious-looking big bags the men were carrying, Limpopo Province police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a media statement.A search allegedly revealed the connector cap fuses and 900 units of cables with an estimated value of R250 000.Ngoepe said the two suspects, aged 25 and 30, were expected to appear before the Musina magistrate court soon.