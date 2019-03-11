Latest News Editor's Choice


Taxi driver's killer jailed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A suspected member of a four-man gang that allegedly kidnapped, robbed and brutally killed a Gweru taxi driver in December last year before dumping his body in a dam with his hands and legs tied, has been denied bail by a Bulawayo High Court judge.

Calistos Barnabas Sakume (25), of Ruware village in Chiwundura, had through his lawyers sought bail pending trial before Justice Nokuthula Moyo.

Justice Moyo dismissed Sakume's application and ruled that there was no guarantee that the accused would not abscond if granted bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Sakume allegedly teamed up with his three accomplices, who are still at large, and stabbed Philip Tafadzwa Kuzoraunye with a knife.

They tied his hands and legs using cables before throwing him into Zaloba Dam.

Sakume was arrested on December 23 at his rural home while in possession of Kuzoraunye's car, which he alleged to have bought from one Marunze Chikera.

Source - the standard

