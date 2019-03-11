Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is doing fairly well in terms of foreign currency earnings compared to countries such as Rwanda and Ethiopia yet the country is struggling to meet its forex obligations, a situation which has paralysed the country's economy.

The southern African country last year received more than US$6,3 billion in foreign currency inflows compared to US$5,5 billion received during the same period in 2017, representing a 13,9% increase.

By any measure, US$6 billion is a huge amount of money.
The figure includes about US$4,3 billion in exports, which compares favourably to other countries on the continent.

For instance, Ethiopia, with a population of 105 million, received $1,8 billion from export proceeds in 2018, while Rwanda, with a population of 12,21 million, generated $2 billion worth of exports.

Surprisingly, these countries seem to be doing well in terms of managing their forex while Zimbabwe, with a population of less than 14 million is even struggling to meet its forex demand for fuel imports.

Why then are we not able to meet our foreign currency requirements if we are generating that much?

Analysts point to the country's huge appetite for foreign products.

Zimbabwe imports a number of things that could be produced locally. For instance, the country imports toothpicks, water, diapers, grain, just to mention a few.
Economic analyst John Robertson said there was need for government to revive the country's agriculture sector to cut the import bill.

"Rwanda exports more than it imports and Ethiopia has a negative balance, but this is under control because of capital account inflows.

"Zimbabwe imports billions of dollars worth more than it exports, so our trade balance is out of control."

"The government wrecked agriculture and since then, only tobacco has recovered.

"We have had to import food every year for the past 17 to 20 years.

"Maize, wheat, soybeans and even fresh vegetable imports have cost billions that we should never have had to spend on imports.

"Also, we frightened away investors, so the amount that has come in on capital account has been smaller than needed to rebuild industry."

Currently, Robertson said, fewer people had a formal job than in 1980, but since then the population has more than doubled.

He said if the country's growth had not been reversed by government policies, by now there might have been 2,5 million people with formal jobs.

"Instead, we have about 800 000 formal employees. Imagine what we might be producing and exporting if businesses were employing an extra 1 800 000 and people were making goods for export and supplying most of the finished goods we need," he said.

"It is not putting farmers back onto land over which they have security of tenure and on which they can plan good farming operations.

"We will have to carry on importing food until we get back to efficient farming methods on land that is owned by farmers."

Economic analyst Persistence Gwanyanya concurred with Robertson that the underperforming manufacturing sector had made the country import-reliant.

"The challenge is how the forex is utilised. We are a consumptive economy, which is largely dependent on imports. So whilst we have generated more, we also used more as a country.

"That's why we have a trade deficit year in year out. But you would want to know why are we consumptive, why are we import-dependent. We are like that because we don't have an industry.

"The country experienced massive deindustrialisation, which meant that we cannot feed our own people with our local production.

"Local production is lower than what is required to sustain the economy.

"That's the major problem with Zimbabwe. But the other problem, you find that the foreign currency is generated by a few commodities, I think five of them contribute about 85% of the country's foreign currency - gold, platinum, tobacco, chrome and diamonds.

"These contributors have not been willing to release their foreign currency into the market simply because of the exchange rate mechanism that we were using then (mechanism of 1:1 parity between the bond, RTGS and the US$) which we recently abandoned."

Industry and Commerce minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu told a recent business meeting that the problem was not about how much foreign currency the country generates, but how efficiently uses the money.

He said out of the US$230 million, on average, foreign currency that was allocated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) every month, more than half of it was set aside for the importation of three products.

These are fuel ($80 million), cooking oil ($20 million) and electricity ($20 million).

"It is important for local manufacturers to optimise the country's scarce foreign currency by maximising local procurement of raw materials," he said.

"It is also important that the business community, retailers, wholesalers and so on support local production and initiatives by organisations such as Buy Zimbabwe."

Reginald Shoko, a Bulawayo-based economic analyst, said Zimbabwe was being weighed down by a strong parallel market.

"Our biggest challenge is that our foreign currency is in the parallel market, with minimum contribution to the formal economy," he said.

"I would like to believe we don't really have a challenge of forex, but that the challenge is getting the foreign exchange currency in the parallel market getting into the formal market.

"The current interbank system will be of help, but is not a panacea as it excludes the ordinary citizenry who are recipients of forex from the diaspora leaving them to the limited avenue of bureaux de change.

"The confidence deficit in the banking sector is not helping matters."

Gwanyanya, however, argued that the interbank system would need to offer an incentive to encourage the movement of foreign currency from the parallel market into the formal system.

"They are not releasing that foreign currency into the market because they have now come up with structures that will sustain them," he said.

"So if you want now to take them away from those structures, you need to come up with a strong credible incentive mechanism.

"The rate we have in the interbank foreign exchange market is not high enough to entice the market from their current ways of accessing foreign currency and the prices at which we are accessing the forex.

"There is also lack of trust of the system from the market.

"We lost trust long ago and we need to restore that trust in the banking system. That actually hinders the flow of foreign currency."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

1 hr ago | 830 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

14 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

14 hrs ago | 2904 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

14 hrs ago | 1199 Views

The only commandment with a promise

15 hrs ago | 861 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days