Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has completed dualising another 12-kilometre section of the Harare-Bulawayo highway, with work on the road-over-rail bridge after the Norton tollgate expected to be completed in four months' time.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said last week President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to commission the road-over-rail bridge once complete.Government last week assessed progress on current road works in Mashonaland West province."We are impressed with the work that is being done in the province. There is a hive of activity in Alaska and here in Norton. Roads are being done."This road-over-rail bridge we expect to complete it in four months' time before it is commissioned by the President'? he said.Roads that are presently earmarked for rehabilitation and dualisation include the Harare-Nyamapanda, Bulawayo-Nkayi, Bulawayo-Tsholotsho, Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane, Murambinda- Berchinough and Buchwa-Rutenga-Sango roads."We are doing quite a number of roads throughout the country?" he said.Engineers who are overseeing the project said contractors were using asphalt concrete on the roads, which is durable.