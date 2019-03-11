Hordes apply for Zacc posts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliament has been inundated by applications from potential corruption busters willing to join the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), with 130 aspirants having thrown their hats into the ring.Of these, only 12 names will be forwarded to President Mnangagwa, after which the Head of State and Government will appoint 10 commissioners.The successful candidates — who will fill the void left after the recent resignation of the Dr Job Wabhira-led team — are expected to add fresh impetus to the war against deep-seated rot in both the public and private sector.Last month, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO), which is the policy-making body of Parliament, invited nominations for candidates.Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda last week said there was overwhelming response for the posts."We are finalising the full list of names, which will then be published in the media to invite members of the public to air their objections, if any."The 130 will be whittled down to 12 names which will be forwarded to President Mnangagwa, where he will choose the commissioners," said Mr Chokuda.The CSRO, he added, will meet on Thursday this week to set a date for the public interviews.Zacc is a constitutional body provided for in Chapter 13 of the country's supreme law.Commissioners are expected to have experience in administration, prosecution and criminal investigation.In essence, prospective commissioners should "be qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and have been so qualified for at least seven years".Also, one must have a minimum of seven years experience as a public accountant or public auditor in this country.Furthermore, "one must be a person with at least ten years' experience in the investigation of crime".The previous commission managed to investigate several corruption cases involving former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his ex-permanent secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga.It also arrested former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa over an alleged $400 000 scandal at the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).But the Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who has since declared zero tolerance to corruption, has upped the ante by demanding exhaustive investigations, especially in a society that is plagued by the scourge.The anti-corruption crusade has led to recent arrests of several high-profile individuals such as former Ministers Supa Mandiwanzira, Samuel Undenge, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and David Parirenyatwa.The dragnet has also accounted for Zesa CEO Josh Chifamba, former Zimbabwe Revenue Commission (Zimra) Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi, businessman Wicknell Chivayo, politician Psychology Maziwisa and journalist Oscar Pambuka, among others.Most of the corruption cases are still pending at the courts.Other arms of Government have been aligned to the President's vision.The judiciary has since opened Anti-Corruption Courts to strengthen the fight against corruption.A substantive Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has been appointed and is already implementing a restructuring process to strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).So far, the NPA has recruited 317 prosecutors to cover 59 districts countrywide.A process to reorganise the Asset Seizure Unit, which will be responsible for recovering assets acquired through corrupt means, has begun.President Mnangagwa has also established a six-member Special Anti-Corruption Unit in his office led by seasoned lawyer and former State prosecutor Mr Tabani Mpofu.The unit's mandate is to help investigate corruption cases and make recommendations working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zacc and NPA.Commissioners that were part of the Dr Job Wabhira-led team include Goodson Nguni, Christine Fundira, Denford Chirindo, Cathy Muchechetere, Thandaza Masiye-Moyo, Farai Chinyani, Dr Nanette Silukhuni and Boyana Ndou.They had been in office since 2015.