Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Parliament has been inundated by applications from potential corruption busters willing to join the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), with 130 aspirants having thrown their hats into the ring.

Of these, only 12 names will be forwarded to President Mnangagwa, after which the Head of State and Government will appoint 10 commissioners.

The successful candidates — who will fill the void left after the recent resignation of the Dr Job Wabhira-led team — are expected to add fresh impetus to the war against deep-seated rot in both the public and private sector.

Last month, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO), which is the policy-making body of Parliament, invited nominations for candidates.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda last week said there was overwhelming response for the posts.

"We are finalising the full list of names, which will then be published in the media to invite members of the public to air their objections, if any.

"The 130 will be whittled down to 12 names which will be forwarded to President Mnangagwa, where he will choose the commissioners," said Mr Chokuda.

The CSRO, he added, will meet on Thursday this week to set a date for the public interviews.

Zacc is a constitutional body provided for in Chapter 13 of the country's supreme law.

Commissioners are expected to have experience in administration, prosecution and criminal investigation.

In essence, prospective commissioners should "be qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and have been so qualified for at least seven years".

Also, one must have a minimum of seven years experience as a public accountant or public auditor in this country.

Furthermore, "one must be a person with at least ten years' experience in the investigation of crime".

The previous commission managed to investigate several corruption cases involving former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his ex-permanent secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga.

It also arrested former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa over an alleged $400 000 scandal at the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

But the Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who has since declared zero tolerance to corruption, has upped the ante by demanding exhaustive investigations, especially in a society that is plagued by the scourge.

The anti-corruption crusade has led to recent arrests of several high-profile individuals such as former Ministers Supa Mandiwanzira, Samuel Undenge, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and David Parirenyatwa.

The dragnet has also accounted for Zesa CEO Josh Chifamba, former Zimbabwe Revenue Commission (Zimra) Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi, businessman Wicknell Chivayo, politician Psychology Maziwisa and journalist Oscar Pambuka, among others.

Most of the corruption cases are still pending at the courts.

Other arms of Government have been aligned to the President's vision.

The judiciary has since opened Anti-Corruption Courts to strengthen the fight against corruption.

A substantive Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has been appointed and is already implementing a restructuring process to strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

So far, the NPA has recruited 317 prosecutors to cover 59 districts countrywide.

A process to reorganise the Asset Seizure Unit, which will be responsible for recovering assets acquired through corrupt means, has begun.

President Mnangagwa has also established a six-member Special Anti-Corruption Unit in his office led by seasoned lawyer and former State prosecutor Mr Tabani Mpofu.

The unit's mandate is to help investigate corruption cases and make recommendations working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zacc and NPA.

Commissioners that were part of the Dr Job Wabhira-led team include Goodson Nguni, Christine Fundira, Denford Chirindo, Cathy Muchechetere, Thandaza Masiye-Moyo, Farai Chinyani, Dr Nanette Silukhuni and Boyana Ndou.

They had been in office since 2015.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

15 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

15 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

The only commandment with a promise

16 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days