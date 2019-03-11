Gulewankulu leader jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 29-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi Gulewankulu leader was slapped with three months jail term by a Guruve magistrate yesterday for setting ablaze his colleague's hut after he revealed their secrets and positively identified dancing members in masks on stage.Wellington Lameck (29) of Forester C Farm, Mvurwi was sentenced to three months imprisonment by magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe who wholly suspended the sentence on good behaviour for five years.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on 2 December last year Lameck heard that his colleague Edmore Sakara (31) under the influence of alcohol identified dancing members who were wearing masks and told people their names before leaking secrets conducted and rituals conducted before joining the group.The incident incensed the convict who in a fit of rage assaulted the complainant and finally picked a burning log and set Sakara's hut on fire before disappearing on the scene.In mitigation Lameck pleaded for a non-custodial sentence saying he was a family man and he was pushed in crime by failure of his colleague to keep secrets.