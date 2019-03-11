Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Road network badly damaged by cyclone

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
The country's road network has been badly damaged mostly in Manicaland province, where Tropical Cyclone Idai has ravaged Chipinge and Chimanimani districts.

While the rainfall has eased this Sunday morning, most travellers are stranded and cannot travel in or out the two districts, with several bridges having been swept away.

The Chipinge – Mutare road is badly damaged and several buses are stuck at Rutengenye area after the road gave in.

At Rutengenye, buses and small vehicles were stranded as they could not cross to either side of the road

Some locals were however cashing in on the road incident and were charging motorists who wanted to risk crossing $2.

It was however evident that trying to drive through the side of road was a risky move as the ground was evidently shaking.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa cuts short his trip to the United Arab Emirates

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Mudzuri takes aim at Chamisa

11 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe in the hands of dedicated patriots

59 mins ago | 170 Views

Gulewankulu leader jailed

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

5 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

5 hrs ago | 4210 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

6 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

6 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

6 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

6 hrs ago | 905 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Internet key to economic development

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

6 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days