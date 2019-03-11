Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa invited to anti-sanctions march

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
War veterans say sanctions are Zimbabwe's number one enemy and it is high time for Zimbabweans from all walks of life including the opposition MDC Alliance party to join hands in the planned march against sanctions imposed by the American government and other western countries.

Addressing war veterans from all the districts of Mashonaland East Province at Chikondoma Stadium in Mtoko, the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Victor Madematanda challenged MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa to join in the march against sanctions.

"Sanctions are Zimbabwe's number one enemy. Enemy number two is the MDC Alliance which invited the imposition and extension of sanctions by the American government. So as we march to send a message to the west that we are against these illegal sanctions, I challenge the MDC Alliance and Chamisa to join us in the march against sanctions as they are the ones who invited them," he said.

Matemadanda is on a nationwide tour to mobilise veterans of the liberation struggle for a planned march against the illegal sanctions.

Matematanda urged the Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership to work in harmony with the veterans of the liberation struggle in the province.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Road network badly damaged by cyclone

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short his trip to the United Arab Emirates

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Mudzuri takes aim at Chamisa

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe in the hands of dedicated patriots

60 mins ago | 171 Views

Gulewankulu leader jailed

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

5 hrs ago | 4223 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

6 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

6 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

6 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Internet key to economic development

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

6 hrs ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days